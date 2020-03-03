Image copyright Reuters Image caption Almost the whole length of the River Severn remains at flood warning level

People in one flood-hit area of Worcestershire have said they have been overwhelmed by the "tremendous" help from the community.

Paul Smith's house in Bewdley was flooded by about 12in (30cm) of water after flood defences were breached.

Dave Throup from the Environment Agency (EA) said the River Severn peaked overnight at about 4.6m.

He said: "We're still at high flood warnings, but the barriers are coping."

Mr Smith said: "The help from the community has been tremendous, overwhelming.

"I've shed a few tears with the generosity people have shown us.

Image caption Paul Smith's home was flooded after defence barriers failed

"What people don't realise is it affects your thoughts, you can't go out to work while your house is under threat."

One of Mr Smith's four children turned 16 on Monday and a local pub gifted the family a meal and drinks.

Michelle Edwards has set a flood relief page on social media so people could offer services or help.

"I've had people offering cleaning, labour, electrical work, anything to get these people back in their houses," she said.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Environment Agency workers monitor the swollen River Severn in Bewdley

Almost the whole length of the River Severn in England remains at flood warning level.

The Met Office revealed on Sunday rainfall data indicated February was the wettest on record in the UK, with on average 202.1mm of rain falling, beating February 1990 when 193.4mm was recorded.

Bewdley Bridge remains closed to vehicles but is open to cyclists and pedestrians.

