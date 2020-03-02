Image copyright Reuters Image caption Swans gather on flooded riverside streets in Worcester

Flooding in areas along the River Severn "isn't over yet", the Environment Agency (EA) has warned.

Homes were evacuated last week in Ironbridge, Shropshire, and in Bewdley, Worcestershire, after flood defences buckled.

Levels on the River Severn are expected to peak in Worcester on Tuesday night but will remain high for the next three to four days, the EA said.

Dave Throup, from the EA, warned people not to get "complacent".

Almost the whole length of the River Severn in England is at flood warning level, he said.

Mr Throup said: "All the water from the weekend is now in Shrewsbury, it's worked its way downstream.

"We saw a peak overnight at Welsh bridge of 4.3m so that is a high level, but it's almost a metre lower than last week so more manageable.

"But we don't want people to get complacent, these are still very high flood levels."

The temporary barriers in Ironbridge were pushed back by up to two metres due to the force of the water on Wednesday, meaning water was able to seep beneath them.

Mr Throup said levels there were expected to peak overnight into Tuesday.

"The barriers there have been all checked, we've replaced the bits that got damaged or twisted, so they're all good to go," he said.

In Worcestershire, Eckington Bridge is closed but other roads in the area have opened.

A landslip in Cheshire means all train lines in and out of Crewe have been closed for the day to allow Network Rail to carry out emergency repairs.

An average of 202.1mm rainfall fell last month, data from the Met Office shows, making it the wettest February since records began.

