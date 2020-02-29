Image copyright PA Media Image caption Flood defence barriers were repaired on Friday

More than 75 flood warnings are in place across England as Storm Jorge threatens to bring further devastation to flood-hit areas.

Engineers finished repairing flood defences in Ironbridge, Shropshire and Bewdley in Worcestershire on Friday.

The Environment Agency (EA) warns river levels will rise again following heavy rainfall in the Welsh mountains.

However a severe flood warning for the River Severn at Ironbridge was downgraded on Friday lunchtime.

There are six yellow weather warnings for rain, wind and snow in force across the UK for Saturday, as the country prepares for the fresh storm.

England has had more than 200% of its average February rainfall, according to the EA, with some areas receiving a month's worth of rainfall in 24 hours.

It said 1,000 staff per day had been working on flood defences and pumps, clearing debris and repairing damaged defences.

In parts of East Yorkshire on Friday, residents were evacuated from their homes as floodwater levels rose rapidly.

Dave Throup, from the EA praised the "Herculean efforts" to fix the barriers in time, but Tim Norton, also from the agency, said: "We're not out of the woods yet."

Skip Twitter post by @DaveThroupEA We’ve issued a number of flood alerts on smaller rivers tonight as they rise again due to local rainfall.



Severn, although falling slowly in many places, is still very high and tributaries will start pushing more water in. pic.twitter.com/UC3pQOUtfC — Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) February 28, 2020 Report

On Friday engineers carried out inspections "right the way along the barrier" and were "replacing the parts that need to be replaced and getting it all ready".

Engineers had been "really impressed with how the barriers have held up", Mr Norton added.

"Even though they moved, even though there was some damage, they still did their job.

"We're confident they will offer really good protection in the coming days," he added.