Image copyright Shrewsbury Fire Station Image caption Firefighters have been checking on those isolated by flooding in parts of Shropshire

Flood defences are being deployed and roads closed due to ongoing rainfall.

Defences against the River Severn have gone up in Frankwell, Shrewsbury; while defences in Coleham Head are due to go up at 18:00 GMT.

River levels in the town are now expected to be the highest seen in 20 years, the Environment Agency said.

The number of warnings in which flooding is expected in England now stands at 85, along with a further 174 flood alerts.

Elsewhere in Shropshire, Shrewsbury Fire Station said its water rescue unit and boat crew had been in the Melverly area checking on vulnerable people and those who had been isolated by the flood water.

Wellington Fire Station tweeted that the road between Atcham and Cross Houses was closed due to flooding.

There has also been flooding in the south of the county, Jade Copeland, the manager of the White Horse Inn, in Clun, said: "The amount of rain we have had has, unfortunately, brought the river back out.

"It is still rising and by the looks of it, it is going to become a lot worse."

Image copyright Wellington Fire Station Image caption Roads have been closed as river levels remain high in the West Midlands

Shropshire Council has enacted its severe weather emergency protocol to provide accommodation to rough sleepers.

It said it would update residents on the flooding situation as it developed.

In Herefordshire, the B4530 Adforton to Walford is closed due to flooding, according to the county council.

Herefordshire and Worcestershire Fire Service crews were also sent to rescue two vehicles from floodwater in Leintwardine.

Skip Twitter post by @HWFireKingsland 11:36 📟🚨sent to a car stuck in flood at Leintwardine. 2 persons rescued by @HWFireTenbury using their sled. Then both crews were sent to another vehicle in flood water on a closed road. Please don't drive past Road Closed signs, you might not be covered by your car insurance. pic.twitter.com/ZGdXitauhs — HWFire Kingsland (@HWFireKingsland) February 23, 2020 Report

In Worcestershire, the Hanley Road out of Upton-upon-Severn is also closed due to flooding, West Mercia Police said.

And at Trescott Ford, in south Staffordshire, police said a vehicle had become stranded in the rising water.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said Sunday should see a short respite from the more stormy conditions but warned of a fresh wave of bad weather overnight.

The weather is expected to settle down over Tuesday and Wednesday, although the Met Office said further heavy rain was expected later in the week.

An Environment Agency spokesman said the further rain meant the "flood risk continues, with the impacts of stormy weather continuing to be felt across England".

