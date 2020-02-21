St Paul's bomb plot: IS supporter Safiyya Shaikh pleads guilty
- 21 February 2020
A supporter of the banned Islamic State terror group has admitted plotting to blow herself up in a bomb attack on St Paul's Cathedral.
Safiyya Shaikh, of Hayes, west London, admitted preparing an act of terrorism by asking an undercover officer to supply bombs.
Shaikh, born Michelle Ramsden, was arrested in October 2019.