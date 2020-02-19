Image copyright HS2 Image caption HS2 is designed to link London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds

HS2 costs got "carried away", says the author of the government's official review into the project.

But Douglas Oakervee, also a former HS2 chairman, said the line was still "much needed".

It comes after Boris Johnson gave the route the go-ahead but said it was a "controversial and difficult decision".

Speaking publicly for the first time since the decision, Mr Oakervee said he welcomed steps for "proper governance" of the scheme.

Linking London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds, HS2 is designed to cut passenger overcrowding and help rebalance the UK's economy.

It was first signed off by MPs in 2017, but has faced strong opposition.

It has been revealed the project could cost more than £100bn, twice its 2015 budget, and may be up to five years behind schedule.

Image caption Douglas Oakervee said it was "totally appropriate" to have a minister solely responsible for HS2

Despite that, the Oakervee Review strongly advised against cancelling HS2, saying it would benefit the transport system and there was no "shovel-ready" alternative upgrade for the existing railways.

It recommended tighter controls on costs and better management.

On Wednesday, Mr Oakervee said the rail line "should have been done in a much more practical way".

He said the "dream" project had been allowed to continue without necessarily "working within a fixed budget."

Image caption Once built, London to Birmingham travel times will be cut from one hour, 21 minutes to 52 minutes, according to the Department for Transport.

In an interview with BBC Midlands Today, he suggested using the private sector to develop new HS2 stations in a bid to cut costs.

"I think Curzon Street would benefit from a lot of private sector involvement, rather than building a station that will win many architectural prizes, at what cost," he said.

He also said China's state railway CCRC had been "bold" in suggesting it could build the line in just five years and at a much lower cost, as the country operated very "different" legislation to the UK.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.