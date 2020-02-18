Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The BBC followed Alison Bunce on her journey during the strike action

South Western Railway (SWR) has offered compensation worth up to five days of travel to passengers affected by the 27 days of strikes in December.

The walkout by Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union members over the role of guards on trains resulted in travel chaos over the festive period.

SWR said it was offering the payments in addition to its normal delay repay arrangements due to the "duration and intensity" of the industrial action.

More strikes by RMT are planned.

SWR operates routes between London Waterloo, Reading, Bristol, Exeter, Weymouth and Portsmouth, as well as the Island Line on the Isle of Wight.

The industrial action in December disrupted 600,000 passenger journeys each day.

Commuter Alison Bunce said: "It's definitely better than nothing. It does obviously set a precedent though."

Image copyright Taler Kelly Image caption Passengers faced packed carriages during industrial action in December

SWR managing director Mark Hopwood said: "Whilst SWR worked very hard to keep people moving during the strikes, I know that our passengers often still had to cope with delays, cancellations and packed trains and the compensation reflects that.

"This compensation package will provide season ticket holders and daily ticket holders who travelled frequently during the strike with compensation to recognise the disruption they faced."

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "Passengers across SWR's extensive network had their December ruined by reckless and unnecessary strike action.

"They have understandably had enough, so we support SWR taking action to ensure people are compensated for the disruption caused to their lives."

SWR said the compensation scheme would run in two phases, the first for SWR season ticket holders and the second for customers for whom it does not hold contact details.

It said said it would notify customers when each phase opens.

The RMT has been asked for comment.