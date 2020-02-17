Image copyright Instagram Image caption Madalyn Davis was found fatally injured at the bottom of a cliff in Diamond Bay, Sydney

A British woman who was found at the bottom of a cliff in Australia died from "multiple head injuries", a coroner has said.

Madalyn Davis, from Lincoln, was found at Diamond Bay, Sydney, on 12 January.

Opening the 21-year-old's inquest at Nottingham Coroner's Court, assistant coroner Gordon Clow confirmed the provisional medical cause of death and offered his condolences to the family.

The inquest has been adjourned to a date yet to be confirmed.