Burglary suspect hurt jumping from window in Alderley Edge
A suspected burglar sustained serious injuries after jumping from a first floor window, said police.
Officers were called to a travel agents on London Road, Alderley Edge after an alarm was triggered just after 10:30 GMT on Sunday.
As they arrived at the property a man jumped from an upstairs window, Cheshire Police said.
A 40-year-old man from Rhyl was arrested on suspicion of theft and and taken to hospital for treatment.
A search was launched to find the suspect using the police helicopter and a search dog.
A man was later found in the back garden of a property on Congleton Road and stolen items were recovered, said a force spokesman.
Cheshire Police said the incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.