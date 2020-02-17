Image caption Officers were called to a travel agents on London Road, Alderley Edge just after 10:30 GMT on Sunday

A suspected burglar sustained serious injuries after jumping from a first floor window, said police.

Officers were called to a travel agents on London Road, Alderley Edge after an alarm was triggered just after 10:30 GMT on Sunday.

As they arrived at the property a man jumped from an upstairs window, Cheshire Police said.

A 40-year-old man from Rhyl was arrested on suspicion of theft and and taken to hospital for treatment.

Image caption A man left the building through a first floor window when officers arrived, Cheshire Police said

A search was launched to find the suspect using the police helicopter and a search dog.

A man was later found in the back garden of a property on Congleton Road and stolen items were recovered, said a force spokesman.

Cheshire Police said the incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.