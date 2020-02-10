Image copyright @DrewLucas4 Image caption More than 170 flood warnings remain in place across England, including Ambleside in Cumbria

More than 20,000 homes are still without power, homes are flooded and trains are disrupted as the aftermath of Storm Ciara is felt across England.

Some areas experienced a month-and-a-half's worth of rainfall on Sunday and gusts of 97mph.

More than 178 flood warnings remain in place, more than 100 of which are across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Some rail lines are blocked by fallen trees and delays are expected at some airports and cross-Channel ferries.

On Monday, UK Power Networks said more than 18,500 properties across the east and south-east England had no power.

Western Power Distribution, which serves the Midlands and the South West, said more than 2,800 homes were affected.

Flights, ferries and trains all saw cancellations and delays on Sunday, while drivers faced treacherous conditions with floodwater, fallen trees and other debris closing roads.

Image copyright Wisbech Town Football Club Image caption The stand at Wisbech Town FC in Cambridgeshire was blown over on Sunday morning

The Yorkshire Dales and the Calder Valley in West Yorkshire were badly hit by flooding over the weekend.

It is predicted river levels will drop in some places but further flooding is expected as the water comes down stream.

York is later expecting the Ouse to reach its highest level since the Boxing Day floods of 2015.

Image caption A fallen tree held up Southeastern rail services to Chatham, Kent on Sunday

There are numerous reports of rail disruption, including trains on the TransPennine Express between Preston and Edinburgh being suspended due to flooding at Carlisle.

In the South and South East, delays continue on some rail services due to fallen trees on tracks and power lines.

At Gatwick at least 190 flights were cancelled on Sunday and passengers are being advised to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.

British Airways said in a statement there will be a "minor knock-on effect" to Monday's schedule at Heathrow and Gatwick and said anyone flying short-haul to either airport could choose to travel another time.

Image caption The sails on the Burgh Le Marsh windmill in Lincolnshire collapsed on Sunday

Southern services between Ashford International and Ore are running at a reduced speed due to a tree blocking the line and trains are also at a standstill between Horsham and Dorking due to fallen tree on the line at Holmwood.

Concerns have been raised about the safety of the fire damaged Claremont Hotel in Eastbourne as extreme winds may cause parts of the building to collapse.

In the east, part of the M11 remains closed as the roof of a Duxford aircraft hangar is at risk of blowing on to the road.

The motorway is shut in both directions between junction nine for the A11 and junction 11 for the A10 and Cambridge while emergency services work to to secure a section of the roof at the Imperial War Museum.

The A505 is also closed from Whittlesford to Fowlmere.

In the East, 14,100 properties are without power, mostly in Norfolk and Suffolk.

About 1,000 homes in Hertfordshire were also affected.

In the South East, 4,480 homes are in the dark, with half of those in East Sussex.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Storm Ciara hit Lyme Regis, Dorset, on Sunday

Strong winds, heavy showers, snow and ice are expected on Monday.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in force for North West England throughout Monday and Tuesday and a yellow warning for wind in the south is in place between 10:00 and 17:00 GMT on Monday.