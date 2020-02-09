Image copyright Thomas Beresford Image caption A driver was stranded in flood water in Hawes in North Yorkshire

England has been hit by major travel disruption, flooding and power cuts as Storm Ciara wreaks havoc across the country.

Heavy rain and gales of 60mph to 80mph have brought some air, ferry and rail journeys to a standstill - with gusts of up to 90mph expected later.

Drivers have been rescued from rising water as more than 130 flood warnings are issued around England.

Thousands of homes are without power including in Wiltshire and Cumbria.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for wind across much of the country.

Image copyright South Shore Fire Station Image caption This woman was rescued from a car in Blackpool

Network Rail has imposed a blanket speed restriction of 50mph across the network on Sunday, warning passengers to only travel by train that day "if absolutely necessary".

A Premier League football match between Manchester City and West Ham has been postponed in the interests of supporter and staff safety.

Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (Swep) shelters have opened all across the country to protect homeless people from the elements.

Visitor attractions including Chester Zoo, and Drayton Manor Theme Park in Staffordshire, have closed due to safety concerns. National Trust properties are also affected.

Image copyright Southeastern Image caption A trampoline was removed from train tracks at Chelsfield

Image copyright Andy Roche Image caption Cladding has blown off the Premier Inn in Hull

More than 3,000 properties are without power in west Cumbria near to Whitehaven, according to Electricity North West.

There are more than 2,000 homes without power in Wiltshire; in Calne, Marlborough, Devizes, Tisbury, Westbury and the SN4 postcode in Swindon.

About 500 properties in Somerset have power cuts.

Image copyright Southeastern Image caption A tree has been removed from the tracks near Sittingbourne on the line to Chatham

In Cumbria, newsagent David Anderson said he was trying to keep water out of his shop in Main Street, Shap.

He said: "There's a significant amount of water which is going right down the street.

"We've got two lads trying to mop it out and sandbags to try and prevent water getting to our living accommodation."

Pete Savin tweeted the BBC this video of a swollen River Kent passing through Kendal.