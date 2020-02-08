Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened about 300m south of the Sixpenny Handley roundabout on the B3081

A woman has died in hospital a week after a crash involving three vehicles, which left five other people hurt.

The 37-year-old, from Ringwood, Hampshire, was injured when her VW car crashed near Sixpenny Handley, Dorset, on 1 February.

She was taken to Southampton General Hospital, but died on Friday. Her family has been informed.

A male passenger in the VW Up also sustained serious injuries in the crash on the B3081.

The crash happened about 300m south of the Sixpenny Handley roundabout and also involved an Audi A3 and an Isuzu pick-up.

Men driving those vehicles, along with two children in the Audi, sustained minor injuries.