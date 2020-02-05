Image copyright PA Media Image caption Breast surgeon Ian Paterson carried out hundreds of botched and needless operations

An MP who was operated on by disgraced surgeon Ian Paterson says she has been left with "doubts about her health".

Rachel Maclean, MP for Redditch, said she was now concerned about the procedure she underwent years ago.

On Tuesday, an independent inquiry into Paterson's malpractice recommended the recall of his 11,000 patients for their surgery to be assessed.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has pledged to introduce improvements within a year.

In a tweet, Conservative Ms Maclean said: "The extent of the malpractice he carried out is shocking, and the response from authorities was woefully lacking."

It comes after the inquiry, found a culture of "avoidance and denial" allowed Paterson to perform botched and unnecessary operations on hundreds of women.

Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Rachel Maclean who represented the constituency since June 2017

Paterson, who is serving a 20-year jail term for 17 counts of wounding with intent, worked with cancer patients at NHS and private hospitals in the West Midlands over 14 years.

His unregulated "cleavage-sparing" mastectomies, in which breast tissue was left behind, meant the disease returned in many of his patients.

Others had surgery they did not need - some even finding out years later they did not have cancer.

The inquiry made 15 recommendations, and Mr Hancock has vowed to introduce improvements.

"There's a whole series of recommendations but the central one is about information-sharing because the authorities that inspect different parts of the health system, the information wasn't being shared properly," he told BBC Breakfast on Wednesday.

"That absolutely can be fixed, it will be fixed."

