Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Police seized a number of weapons during their investigation into the gang members

A gang member who police said brought "misery" to communities in south Devon has been jailed for 25 years for drugs and sex offences.

James Brooks, 41, of Dawlish, was a member of a gang who got "large sums of money" from cocaine and cannabis.

He was one of 13 gang members sentenced at Bristol Crown Court following offences committed during 2018/2019.

Judge Michael Longman said the town "changed for the better" after the arrests.

Brooks, of Park Road, received the longest sentence of the 13 men, being handed 12 years for drugs offences, and 13 years for aiding and abetting 13 counts of rape.

Criminal empire

Devon and Cornwall Police said the group "exerted significant influence and control within Dawlish and Teignmouth" and "used violence and coercive tactics to maintain a criminal empire valued at £1m".

Det Ch Insp Nick Wilden said some members had been a blight on communities for 10 years.

Officers seized a variety of weapons during their investigation, including firearms, knives and knuckledusters.

Seized mobile phone footage also showed them assaulting people over drug debts, police added.

Judge Longman said there was "no doubt" Brooks was the "prime mover of these conspiracies".

The sentencing follows a four-month trial.