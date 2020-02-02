Image copyright Southbourne Coastguard Image caption Coastguards said the people climbed the mud banks after getting cut off by the tide

Six people had to be rescued from mud in an operation lasting "several hours" after getting trapped on the Hampshire-Dorset coast.

Coastguards and firefighters were called to the beach near Hoburne Naish holiday park at Barton on Sea just after 17:00 GMT on Saturday.

The group had climbed the mud banks after getting cut off by the tide.

One person had become stuck waist-deep, with the others getting trapped as they attempted to help.

Three coastguard teams, two fire crews and a fire service technical rescue team worked into the evening to release the group.

Three people needed to be dug free, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said, but all were recovered safe and well.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were stood down shortly after 21:00.

Southbourne Coastguard urged anyone visiting the area not to climb on the mud flats.

A spokesman said: "The conditions are very bad with deep mud pools and cliff slides.

"Check the tides as you can also be cut off as these casualties were. This led them to climb the mud banks and get stuck."

HM Coastguard controller Ben Hambling said: "If you see someone who has become stuck don't try to rescue them yourself.

"Without specialist equipment you can easily become stuck too, which is exactly what happened here."