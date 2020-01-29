Troubled rail company Northern is to be brought under government control, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced.

The decision, which will see the firm's franchise stripped from operator Arriva Rail North from 1 March, was taken following months of major disruption.

The government previously described the delays and cancellations as "unacceptable".

Mr Shapps said passengers had "lost trust in the north's rail network".

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.