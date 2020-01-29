Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Northern services call at about 20% of the UK's railway stations

Northern will be in public ownership from 1 March after a series of failures with the rail firm's services.

BBC News answers your questions about what will happen once the government-owned company, Northern Trains Limited, takes over.

What happens to existing tickets?

All tickets will still be valid after 1 March, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

This includes season tickets and those issued to compensate for previously cancelled or delayed services.

Customers should continue to buy tickets through the Arrival Rail North app, new operator Northern Trains Limited said.

There will be no immediate change to fares but prices will be "reviewed in line with standard industry practices".

Claims for delay repay can also still be made and there will be no immediate changes to timetables and services.

Anyone who has booked assisted travel will not need to re-book, the department said, with "all travel arrangements carried forward" to the new operator.

How will they tackle overcrowding on trains?

One common complaint is the congestion on trains, with commuters often forced to stand in over-crowded carriages.

"We know overcrowding is a problem," Mr Shapps said.

He said new technology will be used to "identify crowding pinch points" which will ensure trains are being deployed in the "right place to meet demand".

Platforms at 30 stations on the network will also be extended to allow for longer trains with more seats.

What will happen to staff?

Jobs are safe, Mr Shapps said, with workers being transferred to the new operator on their existing terms and conditions.

"The action we're taking today is in no way a reflection on Northern's dedicated and hard-working staff," he said.

"Staff have had an incredibly tough job to do in challenging circumstances."

Will the government be looking at other failing rail operators?

Mr Shapps said "it is clear" the current franchise model "is now struggling to deliver".

"Across the country a number of franchises are failing to provide the reliable services that passengers require," he said.

"We know change is needed, and it is coming."

The Williams Review, which began in September 2018, is "looking at reforms" across the railway, he added.

Northern is the second private provider to have its services taken over by the government.

It took over the East Coast franchise from Virgin East Coast in June 2018 and now operates it under London North Eastern Railway.