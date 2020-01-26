Performers and acrobats, flying dragons and dancing lions have been helping thousands celebrate Chinese New Year.
Events are being held in several city centres in England to welcome the Year of the Rat, which fell on Saturday.
London held what organisers claim was the largest celebrations outside of Asia, while Liverpool's took place in Europe's oldest Chinatown.
Manchester's dragon parade featured a 175ft long (53m) dragon which was accompanied by lion and ribbon dancers.
Up to 30,000 people are expected to attend festivities in Birmingham.
