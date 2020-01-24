More towns and cities to get air-filtering buses

Image copyright Go-Ahead Image caption The buses have three fans on the roof that suck particles into a filter

Buses that filter pollution from the atmosphere are to be introduced to six more towns and cities after a trial.

Go-Ahead's buses have fans on the roof that suck particles into filters.

The technology was trialled on the company's Bluestar buses in Southampton and resulted in 65g of pollutants - the weight of a tennis ball - removed from the air in a 100-day period.

The buses will be rolled out in Oxford, Plymouth, Newcastle, Manchester, Crawley and Brighton from the summer.

A further five buses are also due to be brought into service in Southampton next month.

Go-Ahead chief executive David Brown said: "Our air-filtering system has exceeded all expectations in how it can benefit the environment.

"We believe the air-filtering bus provides a quick win for councils as they explore initiatives such as clean air zones to tackle toxic pollution."