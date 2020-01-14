Image copyright PA Media Image caption Redcar British Steel station saw 320 more visitors in 2018-19 than the year before

Hundreds of people visiting Britain's "least used" railway station may have saved it from the title this year, according to the Office of Rail and Road (ORR).

Redcar British Steel station saw 360 entries and exits during 2018-19, up from just 40 the year before.

Two railway stations in north-west England have inherited the title.

Stanlow and Thornton in Cheshire and Denton in Greater Manchester had 46 entries and exits each in 2018-19.

The ORR said Redcar British Steel "may have attracted visitors" because of being named the least used station in the 2017-18 rankings.

The station closed for good in December 2019 but the new figures only cover up to the end of March.

Usage fell after the nearby SSI steel plant in North Yorkshire shut in 2015.

London Waterloo remains the most used station, with more than 94 million entries and exits in the last year.

Cardiff Central was the busiest station in Wales with 14.2 million entries and exits. Sugar Loaf in Powys recorded the fewest passengers, with 708.

Barry Links in Angus was Scotland's least used with 122 entries and exits, while Glasgow Central was the most used with nearly 32.8 million.

The estimates are largely based on ticket sales.

Many stations are kept open despite being rarely used because it is easier to arrange for a train to stop infrequently than obtain permission to close a station.