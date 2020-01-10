Man charged over fatal stabbing near London City Airport
A man has been charged with murder after another man was stabbed to death near London City Airport.
Leshawn Williams, 29, died after being stabbed in Hanameel Street, east London, in the early hours of 21 December.
Michael Hyde, of Mistletoe Court, Swindon, has been charged with his murder.
The 28-year-old is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court later, according to police.