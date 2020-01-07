Image copyright PA Media Image caption Alice Cutter, Garry Jack and Connor Scothern arrive at Birmingham Crown Court

Three men and a woman have gone on trial accused of being "fanatic" members of banned neo-Nazi group National Action.

Mark Jones, 25, and Alice Cutter, 23, both of Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, deny being members of the group between December 2016 and September 2017.

Garry Jack, 24, from Birmingham, and Connor Scothern, 18, of Nottingham, also deny belonging to the group.

Birmingham Crown Court heard they were all part of a "fellowship of hate".

Prosecutor Barnaby Jameson QC told the court National Action was "unapologetically racist", and had some "50 or 60" hardcore activist members.

He told the jury: "We are entering the neo-Nazi world of 'White Jihad'.

"We are talking about a tiny, secretive group of die-hard neo-Nazis with no compunction about attaining their objectives with the use or threat of terror.

"A group with a common admiration for Hitler and the architects of the Holocaust."

Mr Jameson added: "The group had particular venom towards female Labour members of Parliament."

He said when Jo Cox MP was murdered in June 2016, National Action member Jack Coulson went on social media to declare her killer, Tommy Mair, 'a legend'.

The trial is expected to last up to 10 weeks.

