Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Leon Cullen, 31, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply cocaine and guns in Warrington

One of Cheshire Police's "most wanted" men has been arrested in Dubai.

Leon Cullen, from Warrington, has been detained on an international arrest warrant.

Detectives want to question the 31-year-old in connection with conspiracy to supply cocaine and guns in Warrington.

His arrest follows a combined operation with the National Crime Agency (NCA), North West Regional Organised Crime Unit, Interpol and police in Dubai.

Det Insp Giles Pierce, of Cheshire Constabulary's Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said the arrest had been "a long time coming".

He said: "I am extremely pleased that our hard work and determination to pursue him has paid off."

Andy Cooke-Welling, Head of the NCA's International Crime Bureau, said his officers operate "across the world to locate and apprehend" suspected criminals.

"This type of global law enforcement co-operation has never been more important to tackling serious and organised crime affecting the UK."