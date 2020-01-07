Teenager admits PC Andrew Harper manslaughter
- 7 January 2020
A teenager has admitted killing a police officer who was dragged along the road by a van.
PC Andrew Harper died last August in Berkshire, as he attended a reported break-in.
Henry Long, 18, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at the Old Bailey but denies murder.
The 28-year-old Thames Valley Police officer from Wallingford, in Oxfordshire, had married four weeks before his death.