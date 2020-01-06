England

Chester man dies in city-centre scooter crash

  • 6 January 2020
Liverpool Road, Chester Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened on Liverpool Road, near to the Fountains roundabout at about 08:55 GMT on Sunday

A man has died after his scooter crashed into a barrier in Chester city centre.

The collision, involving a silver Piaggio Fly scooter, happened on Liverpool Road, near to the Fountains roundabout at about 08:55 GMT on Sunday.

The rider, a 29-year-old local man, died at the scene, Cheshire Police said.

The force has appealed for any witnesses to contact them.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites