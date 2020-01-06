Chester man dies in city-centre scooter crash
- 6 January 2020
A man has died after his scooter crashed into a barrier in Chester city centre.
The collision, involving a silver Piaggio Fly scooter, happened on Liverpool Road, near to the Fountains roundabout at about 08:55 GMT on Sunday.
The rider, a 29-year-old local man, died at the scene, Cheshire Police said.
The force has appealed for any witnesses to contact them.