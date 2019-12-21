Flood and weather warnings in place across England

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The M23 was closed in the Crawley area after flooding

More than 100 flood warnings are in place across England after days of heavy rain, and more downfalls expected.

The warnings are in place across southern and eastern England, the Midlands and Yorkshire.

A severe weather warning of more heavy rain is in place across southern England until noon on Sunday.

Motorists starting out for the Christmas getaway are being advised to check their routes in advance.

There are warnings of potential travel delays and flooding as up to 30mm of rain is forecast during the warning period.

It comes after roads were flooded and rail lines blocked following severe weather.

The M23 was closed between junctions 10 and 11 in both directions in West Sussex, but has now reopened.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said: "Because it's been so very wet across the South this extra rain falling on to saturated ground could cause some further problems, so there is a weather warning in force scooting along southern counties during Saturday evening."

He said the rain was coming from a "fairly angry weather system" which would also bring some "very strong winds".

Highways England has urged motorists to adapt their driving for wet weather by slowing down, keeping well back from the vehicle in front and easing off the accelerator if steering becomes unresponsive.