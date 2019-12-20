US woman charged over Harry Dunn crash death

A US woman will be charged with the death by dangerous driving of motorcyclist Harry Dunn.

Mr Dunn, 19, died in the road crash in Northamptonshire in August that led to suspect, Anne Sacoolas, leaving for the US under diplomatic immunity.

The move comes after a file was handed to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on 1 November.

The CPS said immunity did not apply to dependants of consular officials outside of London.

