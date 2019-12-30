Ten questions from the past 10 years
- 30 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
How well do you remember the events of the past 10 years?
With 2020 marking the start of a new decade, test how much you can recall about the events that made the news in England from 2010 to 2019.
If you cannot see the quiz, please click here.
Picture credits: Getty Images, PA Media