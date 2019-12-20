Image copyright @Beacon_Patrol Image caption Burgess Hill in West Sussex is one of the areas where roads have been affected

Flooding is causing disruption to travel across the south east of England after heavy rain overnight.

The M23 has been closed between junctions 10 and 11 in both directions in East Sussex, Highways England said.

On the railways, Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express passengers have been advised not to travel, with disruption to services on the Brighton mainline.

Southeastern says there are no trains between Strood and Maidstone West.

The rail company posted on its website: "A tree blocking the railway between Strood and Maidstone West means all lines are blocked. Train services running between these stations will be suspended.

"Disruption is expected until the end of the day."

Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express have also posted detail of line closures on its website.

Trains between Brighton and Haywards Heath are being affected and there are no services between Haywards Heath and Three Bridges.

The Environment Agency has issued 24 flood alerts across Kent, East and West Sussex and Surrey.