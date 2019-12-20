Image copyright Met Police Image caption Saskia Jones and Jack Merritt were stabbed to death in Friday's terror attack at London Bridge

Funeral services have taken place to remember the two victims of the London Bridge attack.

Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, were stabbed to death by Usman Khan at a prisoner rehabilitation event on 29 November.

Family and friends celebrated Mr Merritt's life at his funeral at Great St Mary's Church in Cambridge.

A memorial service for Miss Jones also took place at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Ms Jones' mother Michelle, her grandmother and other family members had earlier attended a private funeral earlier.

Mr Merritt and Miss Jones were at a University of Cambridge-linked conference at Fishmongers' Hall in central London when Khan attacked them with a knife.

Two women and a man were also injured before Khan was shot dead by armed officers on London Bridge.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Michelle Jones, the mother of Saskia Jones, leaves the service in Stratford-upon-Avon

Earlier this month, Leanne O'Brien said her boyfriend Mr Merritt was "phenomenal" and "opened so many doors for those that society turned their backs on".

Jack's father David Merritt also paid tribute to his son, who worked for a programme that links university students and prisoners.

"Jack believed in the inherent goodness of humanity, and felt a deep social responsibility to protect that," he wrote in the Guardian.

Miss Jones volunteered for the same programme, and on Friday her friends and family gathered at a private memorial service.

There were readings by both Ms Jones' uncle Phil Jones, who read Psalm 121, and her mother who recited Nicole Lyons' I Hope That Someday When I Am Gone.

The service concluded with the playing of the James Blunt track The Greatest.

A book of condolence has also been opened by the church and one message read: "I didn't know you but I felt I had to thank you for your kindness in what is sometimes a cruel world."

Image copyright Other Image caption Jack Merritt was a course co-ordinator for Learning Together, a prisoners' rehabilitation programme

Image copyright Family handout Image caption The family of Saskia Jones said her death "will leave a huge void in our lives"

In his end-of-year message, Cambridge University vice-chancellor Stephen Toope said the "unspeakably tragic loss" of Mr Merritt and Miss Jones had "hurt us deeply".

"I ask that we do not let the manner of Saskia and Jack's deaths eclipse the manner in which they lived their lives and helped others to do so," he said.

"As we prepare for the holiday period, let us instead remember the values they embodied."