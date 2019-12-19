Flood warnings across the country after heavy rain

Image copyright JanssenCruz Image caption Flooding in Hayle town centre

Flood warnings are in place across the country as heavy rain lashes down, with more on the way.

The main dual carriageway through Cornwall has been closed near Hayle where shops and homes have already been affected.

There are 14 flood warnings in place across England, mainly across the South, South West and River Severn.

A yellow rain warning for the most affected areas remains in place until 12:00 on Friday.

Image copyright Ryan Males Image caption Shops and homes in Hayle have already been flooded

"The rain has stopped for now and some of the water is draining away," Hayle resident Ryan Males told the BBC.

There are also flood warnings near Tewkesbury, Worcester, Southampton, Crawley, Weymouth, Yeovil and Exeter.

People are being urged to stay away from flood waters, and not to attempt to cross them.

Three out of four people said they would attempt to drive through flood water "despite it being the leading cause of death during a flood", the Environment Agency said.