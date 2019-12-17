Seven men held after theft of Asian gold

Image caption One of the raids was at an address in Grittenham, Wiltshire

Seven men have been arrested in connection with a series of thefts of Asian gold.

The men are suspected of being linked to an organised crime group thought to have committed more than 100 burglaries nationally since July 2018.

Three men, aged 48, 56, and 40, were arrested on suspicion of money laundering at an address in Wiltshire.

Four men, aged 56, 26, 35, and 30, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle in Hampshire.

A total of £26,000 in cash has also seized along with seven caravans and two vehicles believed to have been stolen.

Image caption Police believe thieves have been targeting homes for high-value Asian jewellery items

The arrests are linked to those carried out at addresses in Suffolk and London on 16 October where seven people were arrested on conspiracy to commit burglary - all remain on bail.

"Other linked burglaries took place in East Anglia and the Home Counties and in total, property valued at more than £500,000 is believed to have been stolen," a spokesman for the Met Police said.

"On Tuesday 17 December, officers from five forces - Wiltshire, Bedfordshire, Hampshire, Thames Valley, and Kent - worked alongside the Met and Suffolk to identify and arrest those believed to be involved in the offences," he added.