The trio have been charged with attempting to import class A drugs

Three people have been charged with trying to smuggle cocaine with a street value of £2m into the UK.

Heathrow security worker Junaed Ghani Dar, 41, from Slough, was arrested at the airport's Terminal 2 on Saturday.

Also arrested were Michael Williams, 34, and Jessica Waldron, 33, both from Dudley, who had arrived on a flight from Bogota in Colombia.

They were charged with attempting to import class A drugs, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

The NCA described it as a "sizeable seizure", likely to be worth "in excess of £2m" at UK street prices once cut and distributed.

