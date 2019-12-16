Man who directed online child sex abuse jailed

Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Malcolm Tayler was jailed for 19 years and six months

A man who directed the online abuse of children as young of four in the Philippines has been jailed.

Malcolm Tayler, 65, watched live streams of abuse from his home in Bromley Road, Congleton, Cheshire and told abusers what acts to perform.

Tayler, who moved to Spencer Street, Northwich, was caught after police raided his home following a tip-off.

He was jailed for 19 years and six months after admitting 21 charges at Chester Crown Court.

Tayler pleaded guilty to 15 counts of facilitating the commission of child sex offences, three counts of downloading indecent images and two counts of possessing prohibited images of a child.

He also admitted possession of 31 extreme pornographic images.

Police raided his home in Congleton on 27 February 2018.

Cheshire Police said officers found 162 indecent images of children and 31 extreme pornographic images on his two computers.

They found he had distributed 12 indecent images of children via Skype and paid for at least 15 live streams of children engaging in sex acts in the Philippines between May 2014 and August 2017.

Tayler admitted to police that he had watched live streams of child sexual abuse knowing the victims were children - with some as young as four.

Det Con Dave Walton said: "Tayler knew that what he was doing was wrong, but he thought he could get away with it because it was all online and there were no witnesses to his offending."

Tayler was ordered to serve a further four years on licence and to sign the sex offenders register for life.

A judge also ruled that he must serve at least two-thirds of his sentence before being eligible for parole.