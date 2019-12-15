Image copyright Andy Gardner Image caption The council has warned people to stay away from the groyne

High seas and winds have damaged a grade II listed structure on a beach in East Sussex.

Brighton & Hove City Council has warned people to stay away from the Albion groyne due to fears more masonry could fall on to the beach.

Heavy rain also caused a landslip which blocked the railway line between Epsom and Motspur Park.

The rail operator said services running through those stations "may be cancelled, delayed or revised".

Brighton council has cordoned off the area around the Albion groyne, which dates from 1880 and was formerly used as a coal delivery pier.

Elsewhere, Surrey Police said it dealt with "several incidents of flooding" on Saturday evening, including helping stranded motorists on the A31 in Runwick.

Parts of the Albion groyne near the Brighton Palace Pier has collapsed due to high seas and winds this afternoon.



Please stay away from the groyne. Continuing stormy weather may lead to further masonry falling onto the beach.



Image copyright Andy Gardner Image caption Photos show the front end of the groyne has fallen into the sea

Image copyright Andy Gardner Image caption The council has cordoned off the structure which lies on a busy part of the beach