Albion groyne: Brighton beach structure damaged in storm
High seas and winds have damaged a grade II listed structure on a beach in East Sussex.
Brighton & Hove City Council has warned people to stay away from the Albion groyne due to fears more masonry could fall on to the beach.
Heavy rain also caused a landslip which blocked the railway line between Epsom and Motspur Park.
The rail operator said services running through those stations "may be cancelled, delayed or revised".
Brighton council has cordoned off the area around the Albion groyne, which dates from 1880 and was formerly used as a coal delivery pier.
Elsewhere, Surrey Police said it dealt with "several incidents of flooding" on Saturday evening, including helping stranded motorists on the A31 in Runwick.