Image copyright PA Media Image caption Methodist Central Hall polling station opens in London

Polling stations have opened across England for voting in the 2019 UK General Election.

About 46 million voters are eligible to elect 650 members of Parliament to the House of Commons, 533 of whom are for constituencies in England.

It is the first December election in almost a century, and the third general election in the country since 2015.

Registered voters are able to cast their ballots from 07:00 to 22:00 GMT.

It is the first election to be held in December since 1923, with Thursday's winter weather forecast predicting heavy rain showers - and temperatures reaching 9C in London and 3C in Newcastle.

Polling stations will include a 200-year-old windmill in Thelnetham, Suffolk, a hair salon in Hull and The White Horse pub in Petersfield, Hampshire, which is known locally as The Pub With No Name due to its lack of signage.

Elizabeth Fogg, who runs the pub, said she was expecting about 100 voters to visit.

"It's different, you can have a drink and a packet of crisps while you're here," she said.

Other unusual polling stations include the Body Shop's UK headquarters in Littlehampton, Sussex, and the Ace Launderette in Oxford.

The hashtag "dogsatpollingstations" is already trending on Twitter although some are lamenting the effect of the later December sunrise in County Durham.

Twitter user Rich took his five-month-old collie-poodle-cross Cliff with him when he went to vote in Altrincham and Sale West.

"When your morning walk turns into your democratic right," he tweeted.

Political parties are looking to win more than half the seats - 326 - in order to form a majority government.

Anyone aged 18 or over can vote, as long as they are registered and a British citizen or qualifying citizen of the Commonwealth or Republic of Ireland.

The results for each area, or constituency, will be declared through the night and into Friday morning.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption After 22:00 GMT, when polls close, ballots are processed by "counters" at a separate location, organised by a returning officer

Getty Images General election 2019 Vote from 07:00 to 22:00 on 12 December 2019 650 MPs being elected

533for constituencies in England 3,322 registered candidates

917days since the last general election in June 2017 Source: BBC and Press Association research

Where can I find the results?

The BBC, like other broadcasters, is not allowed to report details of campaigning while the polls are open. More details around electoral law and our BBC code of practice is explained here.

As the results begin to appear, the BBC News website will feature a full breakdown of the results across the UK.

Readers can also follow the latest developments in their own constituencies on BBC live pages and scoreboards.

On social media, @BBCElection will tweet every constituency result.

Huw Edwards will be the lead presenter of BBC One's election night special, while Jim Naughtie and Emma Barnett will host live election night coverage on BBC Radio 4 through until Friday morning.