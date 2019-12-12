Image caption MPs are being elected in 44 constituencies across Kent, Surrey and Sussex

Voting has begun in the general election to determine who will be the 44 MPs across the South East.

Polling stations have opened in schools, community centres and church halls in Kent, Surrey and Sussex and votes can be cast until 22:00 GMT.

Going into the election, the Conservatives had 39 of the total 44 seats, Labour had three and the Liberal Democrats and Green Party had one each.

Results are expected between 01:30 GMT and 06:00 GMT on Friday.

The BBC, like other broadcasters, is not allowed to report details of campaigning while the polls are open. More details around electoral law and our BBC code of practice is explained here.