Image caption Alice Sloman died three days after an MRI scan at Torbay Hospital

A woman whose daughter died after complications following an MRI scan has told an inquest she had been playing cards with her only hours earlier.

Sarah Sloman's daughter Alice, 14, went into Torbay Hospital for the scan in October 2018 after several headaches.

The inquest heard Alice was placed under general anaesthetic then suffered cardiac problems and multiple organ failure and died three days later.

Mrs Sloman told Avon Coroner's Court Alice was very anxious before the scan.

The teenager, from Torquay, was being seen by different medical professionals for multiple health issues including growth hormone deficiencies - for which she was given supplements for the seven years up to her death - autism and poor eyesight.

Mrs Sloman told the court that she and her husband Nathan had taken their daughter into Torbay Hospital for an MRI scan on 16 October 2018 because of her headaches.

She said medical procedures always made Alice anxious, and she had worked hard to keep her calm.

The teenager was given a 20mg dose of a sedative called Midazolam to help her relax before the main anaesthetic.

Image caption Sarah and Nathan Sloman said they had concerns over the affects the growth hormone treatment might be having on Alice's body, notably her heart

Her mother said she stayed with Alice on her hospital bed as she was taken to be given the general anaesthetic before the MRI.

Mrs Sloman said not long after this she heard alarms going off and doctors came out to tell her Alice's health was deteriorating.

Alice's heart rate was fluctuating wildly, from 140 beats per minute down to 40, and her blood pressure was also erratic.

She was then taken by ambulance to the intensive care unit at Bristol Children's Hospital.

'We weren't ready'

Mrs Sloman recalled the moment doctors in Bristol told her there was a chance her daughter might not survive.

"I told them we weren't ready, that we hadn't had time to digest it," she said. "Only a few hours earlier I had been playing Lego cards with her and now we were being told she could die.

"I asked them to try something, anything, to save her."

Alice died on 19 October after suffering cardiac problems, multiple organ failure and hypertension.

Mrs Sloman told the inquest she and her husband had been concerned over the effects the growth hormone treatment, especially on Alice's heart.

Coroner Simon Fox QC asked Mrs Sloman whether, given Alice's multiple medical conditions, there was one medical professional who had an overview of her treatment. Mrs Sloman said there wasn't.

Earlier Dr Fox said the inquest would look into the absence of a cardiac test on Alice before the MRI scan, the decision to carry out the scan and the management of the anaesthetic.

The inquest continues.