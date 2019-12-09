Image caption Nine officers sued the police force over its review into payments for pension payouts

Avon and Somerset Police has settled a long-running legal row over pensions for police officers who retired early after being injured on duty.

In 2014 the force started reviewing some payouts to former officers in a bid to save money. This financial year, the payments totalled £7.6m.

Although the review was dropped, nine officers sued the force saying how the cases were chosen was discriminatory.

Nine cases have now been settled out of court, for a total of £111,000.

The force began its review to see if the medical reasons for early retirement were accurate and the payouts were fair.

It prompted an outcry from some those being reviewed who felt their pensions would be cut.

Three years later, the force scrapped the project without cutting any of the pensions but several former officers decided to sue.

A report about the legal claim being settled said: "The claimants alleged that between May 2014 and June 2017, they suffered detriments arising out of their disclosures.

"The claimants also alleged that they had been unlawfully discriminated against on the grounds of their disability and age," it added.

Officers said the way their cases were singled out was discriminatory, claiming they were chosen because they were the youngest and had some of the most serious - and most expensive - cases of ill health.

One claimant, who had been signed off with post traumatic stress, said the review had made their condition worse.

The settlement, not disclosed in the council papers, was £111,000, the BBC has discovered.

Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner's office has declined to comment.