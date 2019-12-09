Image copyright Steve Parsons/PA Wire Image caption The strike means hundreds of services are being cancelled each day

The union at the centre of the dispute over guards on trains has set out six points it wants sorted to reach a deal.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union on South Western Railway (SWR) began 27 days of strike action on Monday 2 December.

The union says the dispute now centres on whether guards should have a few seconds to ensure the safe despatch of trains from stations.

In over two years of strikes the two sides have not budged on the matter.

On new trains due to start running next year, SWR wants drivers to operate the doors at every stop to save time.

Union members want guards to decide when to close the doors.

The RMT said the plan showed "just how achievable a settlement is if the company agrees to add a few seconds to the despatch time".

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "We are literally three seconds away from a deal that would achieve both our objectives and the company's, and I would appeal to SWR to get out of their bunker and back into Acas with the union to bolt down a settlement.

SWR said it wanted a guard on every train, with a safety-critical role, but it wanted them to spend more time helping passengers, including those in wheelchairs and with buggies.

Image copyright RMT Image caption Union members have staged pickets at stations on the SWR network

At the weekend travellers on South Western Railway (SWR) faced further disruption with engineering work running alongside the strike.

The strike means hundreds of services are being cancelled each day and many commuters have complained about overcrowded trains.

The union is calling for fresh talks at the conciliation service Acas - the BBC understands a date has yet to be set.

The operator runs services between London Waterloo and Portsmouth, Southampton, Bournemouth and Weymouth as well as Reading, Exeter and Bristol. It also operates suburban commuter lines in south-west London, Surrey, Berkshire, and north-east Hampshire.

Strike days are as follows:

From 00:01 GMT on Monday 2 December until 23:59 on Wednesday 11 December

From 00:01 on Friday 13 December until 23:59 on Tuesday 24 December

From 00:01 on Friday 27 December 2019 until 23:59 on 1 January

