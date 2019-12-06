Image copyright Jonty Bravery Image caption Jonty Bravery was 17 years old when he was charged

A teenager said he threw a boy from the 10th floor of the Tate Modern in London because he wanted to be on the TV news.

Jonty Bravery, 18, from Ealing pleaded guilty to attempted murder at the Old Bailey.

The six-year-old boy was visiting London from France with his family and suffered a "deep" bleed to the brain in the fall on 4 August. His injuries have been described as life-changing.

Bravery was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing in February.

When he was arrested Bravery told police he had planned in advance to hurt someone at the Tate Modern to be on TV, the Crown Prosecution Service said.