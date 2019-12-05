Man charged with murder of 12-year-old
- 5 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murder and dangerous driving over the death of 12-year-old Harley Watson in Loughton, Essex, say police.
Harley died after being struck by a car near Debden Park High School at about 15:20 GMT on Monday.
Terence Glover, 51, of Newmans Lane, Loughton, has been charged with murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and dangerous driving.
He will appear before magistrates in Chelmsford on Friday.