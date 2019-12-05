Man charged with murder of 12-year-old

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Harley Watson's family described him as a "good, kind, helpful and lovely boy"

A man has been charged with murder and dangerous driving over the death of 12-year-old Harley Watson in Loughton, Essex, say police.

Harley died after being struck by a car near Debden Park High School at about 15:20 GMT on Monday.

Terence Glover, 51, of Newmans Lane, Loughton, has been charged with murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and dangerous driving.

He will appear before magistrates in Chelmsford on Friday.