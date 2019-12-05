Image copyright West Midlands Rail Image caption The decision follows "an improved offer on the future role of the guard on West Midlands Trains", the RMT said

Strike action on West Midlands Trains has been called off as staff consider a new offer.

The first of seven Saturday strikes, due to a row over over train guards, started on 16 November.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said action had been suspended while a referendum was held with a recommendation to accept the new deal.

The RMT has said the strikes were over plans by the operator "to bulldoze through driver-only operation".

In a statement, general secretary Mick Cash said: "Due to the receipt of an improved offer on the future role of the guard on West Midlands Trains, all action, including this Saturday, has been suspended and we will be holding a referendum vote with a recommendation to accept the deal.

"I want to pay tribute to the RMT members whose resilience and solidarity has got us to the point where we can suspend action with those same members having the final say."

