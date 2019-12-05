Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Lamb was jailed for 30 years for abusing five boys over three decades

A former sports coach who "grossly abused his position of trust" by abusing teenage boys has been jailed.

Dylan Lamb, 72, was found guilty of 11 counts of indecent assault and five counts of indecency following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

The court heard Lamb, who was employed as a football and hockey coach, abused five boys in South Yorkshire and in North Lincolnshire.

Lamb, of Queens Court, Scawby, near Brigg, was jailed for 30 years.

The offences were committed in various locations, including Rotherham, Doncaster and Brigg in the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

But they only came to light when one of his victims spoke to police in 2016, prompted by media coverage of another child sex abuse case, police said.

Det Con Kath Coulter, who led the investigation, said: "The abuse began when the victim was just 13, when Lamb was working as a football coach in Swinton and living in Mexborough.

"Over the course of five years Lamb abused the boy, with the abuse reportedly getting less frequent as he got older."

He went on to abuse a second boy while working as a hockey coach, near Brigg, with three more victims coming forward after he was charged earlier this year, she said.

"Some of the victims reported that Lamb used to buy them meals, birthday presents and arrange group trips where they would stay overnight, such as camping."

"It was through these events Lamb grossly abused his position of trust and subjected the boys to horrific abuse," she added.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.