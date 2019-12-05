England awakes to beautiful sunrise

Image copyright Richie Watts Image caption Richie Watts captured the view from Den Brook Wind Farm North Tawton, Devon

A beautiful sunrise warmed up a wintry morning for many around England.

Social media was full of stunning pictures of brightly coloured skies, some of which can be seen below.

BBC Weather Forecaster, Paul Goddard said autumn and winter is the most likely time to see beautiful sunrises.

They are caused by a scattering of light, through a process known as Rayleigh Scattering, the same process which makes the sky blue.

Image copyright Michiko Sunshine Image caption This view over Wakefield, West Yorkshire was captured by Michiko Sunshine

Image copyright Tony Daines Image caption Tony Daines captured this shot in Gravesend, Kent

Image caption BBC journalist Tom Mullen took this picture from Cornbrook tram stop in Manchester

Image caption Amy Griffiths snapped this picture while out reporting for BBC Wiltshire in Malmesbury

Image copyright Bob Carter Image caption Bob Carter was out early this morning to capture this shot across Hull

Image copyright Johanna Carr Image caption This view of Truro Cathedral was captured by BBC journalist Johanna Carr this morning

Image copyright Damian Horner Image caption The colours reflected off the water in the River Deben in Woodbridge, Suffolk

Image copyright Caroline Scott Image caption Twitter user, Caroline Scott said no filter was needed for the sunrise this morning over London

All images subject to copyright.