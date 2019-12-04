Image caption Jess Phillips and Rosie Cooper were targeted between May and November

A man has been charged with sending threats to kill then MPs Rosie Cooper and Jess Phillips.

Rakeem Malik, currently in HMP Birmingham, is also charged with sending malicious communications to Theresa May, while she was prime minister.

The 52-year-old is accused of four counts of threats to kill and two of malicious communication, police said.

He is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 6 January.

Birmingham Yardley MP Ms Phillips and West Lancashire MP Ms Cooper were targeted between May and November, police say