Image copyright PA Media Image caption The court heard Tarkan Agca had 13 previous convictions

A man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of an ex-Royal Marines sergeant who he hit "high into the air" with his BMW in a road rage attack.

Tarkan Agca, 24, of Crusader Way, Watford, entered his plea at Winchester Crown Court where he had been accused of murdering Andy Szaruta.

Mr Szaruta, of Bridgwater, Somerset, died in hospital after the crash near Solstice Park, Amesbury, in June.

Judge Mrs Justice May adjourned the case until 10 January for sentencing.

Kerry Maylin, prosecuting, described how Mr Szaruta was travelling with his wife Susan and daughter Rachel along the A303 near Stonehenge in Wiltshire, heading to London for a Father's Day and birthday celebration with their son, Christian.

She said Mrs Szaruta described how Agca, 24, "tailgated" behind them, prompting her husband "to tap his brake to indicate the BMW shouldn't be so close".

Mrs Szaruta said the BMW then undertook them before "squeezing" in front of them and braking so hard that it was like an "emergency stop".

Ms Maylin said the two drivers then pulled over to a slipway by the A303 Solstice Park services and Mr Szaruta walked over towards the BMW, where he was hit by the car and thrown into the air.

Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Andy Szaruta was a decorated war veteran who served in the Falklands and Bosnia

She said Mr Szaruta's daughter witnessed the incident and told police: "My dad had his hand on the bonnet, he went up on the bonnet and high up into the air.

"Dad was carried a car length on the bonnet."

Ms Maylin said another witness saw Agca driving away "far in excess of the 70mph limit" and "skipping between cars".

The court heard Agca had 13 previous convictions for 28 offences, with several relating to road rage incidents which involved tailgating and attacking vehicles.

In a statement, Mrs Szaruta said she suffers flashbacks and added: "I have lost my husband, my best friend and have to cope with the trauma of what happened."

During his military career Mr Szaruta had gained medals for serving in the Falklands War, two tours in Northern Ireland, and a NATO medal during the Bosnian war.