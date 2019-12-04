Image caption Alice Sloman died three days after an MRI scan at Torbay Hospital

The parents of a girl who died after an MRI scan say Prime Minister Boris Johnson "misled" them, after making assurances that turned out to be false.

Alice Sloman, 14, from Torbay, died after being given a sedative for the scan, which put strain on her undiagnosed enlarged heart.

"Mr Johnson told us the coroner could appoint blame, we now know this is completely untrue," said Nathan Sloman.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson has declined to comment.

The couple was invited to a meeting with the prime minister and their then MP, Kevin Foster, in August.

Mr Sloman said Mr Johnson "slammed his hand" on the table while making assurances to them.

"About a week ago, we found this is totally untrue, and the coroner is powerless.

"One of the doctors isn't even going to court over it," said Mr Sloman.

"I think he misled us, and let us hear exactly what we wanted to hear," added Sarah Sloman.

Image caption Sarah and Nathan Sloman met with Boris Johnson in August

Inquests in England and Wales are limited to fact-finding. Expressions of opinion as to who might be to blame are not allowed.

They can rule on whether a death was contributed to by neglect, but individuals cannot be incriminated.

A post-mortem report by North Bristol NHS Trust, which was responsible for Alice's care, said during the scan she suffered episodes of a very low heart rate until she became critically ill.

The report, which has been seen by the BBC, also said a sedative put strain on her enlarged heart - a condition that was undiagnosed.

It concluded the general anaesthetic was the "precipitating factor" in her death.

A spokesperson for University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust said: "Our thoughts remain with Alice's family at this difficult time.

"We are unable to comment further whilst this matter is subject to inquest."

The inquest into her death begins next week.