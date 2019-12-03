Image copyright NHS Give Blood Image caption Cadet was on his way to perform at Keele University when he died

A man has admitted causing the death of grime rapper Cadet, who was killed in a car crash on his way to a gig.

The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Blaine Cameron Johnson, died in the crash in Wrinehill, Staffordshire, on 9 February on his way to perform at Keele University.

Jordan Birch, 23, of Grove Crescent in Woore, Shropshire, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court.

He is due to be sentenced on 9 January.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cadet regularly appeared on BBC Radio 1Xtra

Cadet, from south London, was a passenger in a Toyota Prius which collided with Birch's Vauxhall Combo van on Main Road at about 01:30 GMT.

The rapper died at the scene.

Cadet had been performing alongside rap duo Krept and Konan since he was a teenager and Radio 1Xtra DJ Nick Bright said 2019 "was set to be massive" for him.

The duo led tributes at the time of Cadet's death, with Krept - who was his cousin - saying he was "heartbroken" as he had "finally started getting the recognition you deserved".

He spoke to the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme last month about the impact Cadet's death had on his mental health, saying it was "very hard to get through".

"We was inseparable, we grew up together, we had the same dream of making music," he said, adding the duo were motivated to finish their latest album "to keep his name alive [...] and continue his dream".

Cadet's last single released before his death, Advice, with Deno Driz, peaked at number 14 in the charts.

Birch also admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.