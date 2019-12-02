Two men admit offering cricketers bribes

Image copyright Stephen Richards Image caption Yousef Anwar and Mohammed Ijaz pleaded guilty at Manchester Crown Court

Two men have admitted conspiring to offer bribes to professional cricketers.

Yousef Anwar, 36, and Mohammed Ijaz, 34, were arrested as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into alleged spot-fixing in Twenty20 tournaments.

Both men previously denied the offences, but changed their pleas ahead of a trial at Manchester Crown Court.

Ex-Pakistani international Nasir Jamshed, 33, denies being part of a bribery conspiracy.

Anwar and Ijaz pleaded guilty to conspiring to offer financial advantages to players in the Bangladesh Premier League between November and December 2016.

The pair also admitted the same charge in relation to players taking part in the Pakistan Super League between November 2016 and February 2017.

More Yorkshire stories

Anwar, of Littlebrook Avenue, Slough, Berkshire, and Ijaz, of Chippingham Road, Sheffield, were bailed ahead of their sentencing next year.

Mr Jamshed, of High Street, Walsall, denies being part of a bribery conspiracy in relation to the Pakistan Super League.

The prosecution will open its case against him on Tuesday.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.